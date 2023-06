New Suit - Copyright

Zulily, a clothing company that operates as a subsidiary of Qurate Retail, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Finn IP Law on behalf of Texco Inc., which accuses the defendant of releasing a line of shirts and blouses which infringe a copyrighted design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04857, Texco, Inc. v. Zulily LLC.

June 20, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Texco, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Finn Ip Law, PC

defendants

Zulily LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims