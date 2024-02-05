Texas to Receive $21.6M From Publicis Health National $350M ...

News From Law.com

Travis County 455th District Court Judge Laurie Eiserloh approved the Texas portion of a national settlement with a unit of the French advertising firm Publicis Group SA for its role in marketing OxyContin. The settlement agreement requires Publicis Health LLC distribute the payments to the states within 60 days and bans it from accepting future contracts or engagements related to the marketing or sale of opioids. Also, Publicis must release communications and internal documents detailing its work for Allergan USA, Inc.; Endo Pharmaceuticals, pie; Johnson & Johnson; McKesson; Purdue Pharma LP; Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; McKinsey & Company; Inc.; or Practice Fusion, Inc. Of the total $350 million, $7 million was dedicated to legal costs incurred by the participating states.

February 05, 2024, 1:13 PM

