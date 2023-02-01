Texas Supreme Court Weighs Right of Jury Trials in Federal P...

News From Law.com

A federal preemption challenge ha, the Texas Supreme Court considering whether juries can try accident cases involving safety issues at railroad crossings. The lawsuit presented for oral argument Tuesday appears to be the first case where a state supreme court is weighing in on the issue, said attorney Matthew J. Kita, who spoke for the plaintiff family in a wrongful death case of a train collision with a car. In Norton v. Kansas City Southern Railway Co., the trial court denied the defendant's motion to dismiss and a jury found the driver and the railroad company equally liable.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 01, 2023, 2:19 PM