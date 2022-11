News From Law.com

A constitutional challenge of the state's collective bargaining law for firefighters and police, brought by the City of Houston, was heard by the Texas Supreme Court. The case of City of Houston v. Houston Professional Fire Fighters' Association, Local 341 came before the high court this week because the justices agreed to consider two questions related to a local law requiring Houston firefighters receive the same pay as Houston police officers.

Texas

November 30, 2022, 1:57 PM