Texas Supreme Court to Get New Power to Review Courts of App...

A bill that would require Texas courts of appeals to explain their reasons for denying certain interlocutory appeals was passed and sent to the governor Wednesday. A second bill concerning the judiciary that is making its way to the governor's desk concerns an override of out-of-state venues, giving Texans a right to be heard in a Texas state court when in litigation with a social media company. Senate Bill 1603, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, was drafted at the suggestion of the Texas Supreme Court.

May 19, 2023, 4:22 PM

