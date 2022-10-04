Texas Supreme Court to Consider Public Information Act Chall...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to hear a University of Texas System lawsuit that tests the attorney-client privilege shield in the face of a Texas Public Information Act challenge. The attorney general's office, in its brief on the university system's behalf, claims the Third District Court of Appeals "improperly engrafted limitations on the attorney-client privilege which could unjustly limit the scope of the privilege throughout Texas." No party in the underlying case was satisfied with the lower appellate court's December 2020 opinion. The lawsuit as currently styled, University of Texas System v. The Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity, began with UT System suing the state attorney general.

Education

October 04, 2022, 5:38 PM