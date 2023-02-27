Texas Supreme Court Shuts Down Libel Suits Against Anti-Abor...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court upheld the right of an anti-abortion advocate to call abortion advocacy groups criminal enterprises and emphasized the state's 1921 law criminalizing abortion is in force. In the majority and the concurring opinions issued Friday, the supreme court took on three abortion advocacy groups that hoped to proceed with defamation claims in state trial courts against Mark Lee Dickson and Right to Life East Texas. Two courts of appeals came to different conclusions, with Seventh District finding the defendant's statements protected political speech and the Fifth District finding Dickson's statements inconsistent with the Penal Code and permitting the defamation suit to continue.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 27, 2023, 2:38 PM