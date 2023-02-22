Texas Supreme Court Questions Limits of Governors Authority ...

News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court justices debated the limits of the governor's authority to enforce a ban on mask mandates with the state and attorneys for four counties that prevailed in the lower courts. At issue is statutory interpretations of the Texas Disaster Act and other provisions in law and the state constitution that to date have gone in favor of local authorities in the counties of Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis. Lanora Pettit, the principal deputy solicitor general arguing for the state, said local county judges and mayors are agents of Governor Gregg Abbott who is commander-in-chief under the act.

Government

February 22, 2023, 3:41 PM