The Texas Supreme Court agreed to hear a ConocoPhillips oil and gas lease dispute that the mineral rights owner claim, should the energy company prevail, would upend thousands of deals. Conoco wants the high court to reverse a the Thirteenth District Court of Appeals opinion in favor of the leaseholder, Kenneth Hahn.

Energy

June 24, 2024, 4:00 PM

