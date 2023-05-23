Texas Supreme Court Dodges Question of Attorney-Malpractice ...

News From Law.com

A lending company suing its law firm for malpractice got relief at the Texas Supreme Court, but the justices opted not to address a key issue—whether attorneys can use a free-speech defense. The opinion written by Justice Jane Bland restored the plaintiff's right to sue, but the reversal was based on a finding that their prima facie evidence supported a legal malpractice claim. However, the plaintiff in USA Lending Group Inc. v. Winstead PC and James Ruiz had hoped the case would resolve in their favor a Texas Citizens Participation Act (TCPA) defense upon which Winstead relied.

Legal Services

May 23, 2023, 1:34 PM

nature of claim: /