Texas Supreme Court Decides Force Majeure Dispute in Oil and...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court reversed an intermediate court of appeals and favored the leaseholder in a force majeure dispute in a case of interest to the state's oil and gas industry. Conrad Hester, counsel for the plaintiff lessor Fort Worth-based Point Energy Partners Permian, said its dispute with lessee Matador Resources Co. (or MRC Permian) was the first time the Supreme Court dealt with the force majeure doctrine in a substantive way, "particularly in the oil and gas context."

Energy

April 24, 2023, 4:18 PM

nature of claim: /