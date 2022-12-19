Texas Supreme Court Blocks Salesforce.com Effort to Avoid Se...

News From Law.com

A three-year effort by Salesforce.com Inc. to avoid a trial involving alleged sex trafficking victims was blocked by a Texas Supreme Court decision to deny a writ of mandamus. The state supreme court ruling allows the alleged trafficking survivors to proceed in a Harris County district court with their allegations that Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, violated Chapter 98 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code by knowingly benefitting from participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking.

December 19, 2022, 4:48 PM