Texas Sues Pfizer, Tris Pharma for Alleged Medicaid Fraud | ...

The Texas Office of Attorney General Civil Medicaid Fraud Division disclosed on Monday its lawsuits against Pfizer Inc. and Tris Pharma Inc. for Medicaid fraud. The attorney general's office said the lawsuits were filed Nov. 8 under seal but was unsealed at the attorney general's request. The lawsuits, Cause Numbers 23-1031 for Pfizer and 23-2030 for New Jersey-based Tris Pharma are in the Harris County 71st District Court. They allege that Pfizer and the manufacturer in contracted with for production of an ADHD drug, Quillivant, defrauded the Texas Medicaid program by providing an adulterated drug to children in violation of the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act.

November 21, 2023, 2:33 PM

