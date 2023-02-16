Texas Sues Feds Over $1.7 Trillion 2023 Omnibus Spending Law...

News From Law.com

The State of Texas filed suit against the federal government, claiming the $1.7 trillion 2023 spending bill was unconstitutionally passed because Congress lacked a quorum as defined in the U.S. Constitution. Texas hopes to prevail where then minority speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy failed to convince the courts that the use of proxy voting during the COVID19 pandemic was unconstitutional. In State of Texas v. Merrick Garland, the attorney general is asking for a declaration on the violation of the quorum clause in the Constitution and injunctive relief on two items in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

February 16, 2023, 2:27 PM