Texas State Bar Reports Disciplinary Sanctions Against Five ...

Two attorneys were given active suspensions and three others given public reprimands, according to the December disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas. Pejman Maadani of Bellaire in Harris County on Aug. 14 received a four-year active suspension that went into effect Sept. 1. He has been a practicing attorney for 16 years. An evidentiary panel found Maadani used means that have no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay or burden an third person, or used methods of obtaining evidence that violated a person's legal right, and Maadani threatened to present disciplinary charges solely to gain an advantage in connection with a civil matter, according to the Commission for Lawyer Discipline's findings.

December 01, 2023, 1:25 PM

