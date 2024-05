News From Law.com

Four homegrown Texas firms, including newcomer Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, are among the 2024 Am Law 200's Second Hundred, with all posting higher revenue than the year before and one moving up in the ranking and another keeping the same spot. They join six other Texas firms included on the most recent Am Law 100 that ranks U.S. firms by 2023 revenue.

May 10, 2024, 2:07 PM

