New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Texas Retail Stores LLC. The suit, which seeks the enforcement of a real estate purchase and sale agreement, takes aim at Dan Ford and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02952, Texas Retail Stores, LLC v. Martini et al.

Real Estate

August 30, 2022, 7:41 PM