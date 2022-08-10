Texas Public Utilities Commission Loses 2nd Case in Rural Te...

News From Law.com

For a second time this summer, the Public Utility Commission of Texas lost an appeal in its disputes with rural telecommunications providers, an issue that has already put Texas cell phone users on notice their rates will be rising as soon as this month. The Third District Court of Appeals released its opinion today in Public Utility Commission v. AMA Communications, in which the court affirmed a Travis County district judge's award of a temporary injunction against the state agency. Since the legal challenges were virtually identical to a Third District decision on June 30, Texas Telephone Association v Public Utility Commission, the state agency's best argument was a challenge to the trial court's alleged abuse of discretion on the status quo standard for providing injunctive relief to a party that had not joined the first lawsuit.

Telecommunications

August 10, 2022, 3:54 PM