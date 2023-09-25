Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in to represent Meta Platforms in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Paul M. Davis & Associates on behalf of Daniel Miller and Texas Nationalist Movement, accuses Meta of censoring the plaintiffs by restricting their ability to post the TEXITnow.org link on its platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-04564, Texas Nationalist Movement et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 25, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Miller

Texas Nationalist Movement

Plaintiffs

Paul M. Davis & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Meta Platforms Inc.

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

The Heartfield Law Firm

nature of claim: 890/