Removed To Federal Court

Kirkland & Ellis and the Heartfield Law Firm on Monday removed a class action accusing Meta Platforms of censorship to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which contends that Meta silences social media users' viewpoints by disallowing links for certain political causes to be posted, was filed by Paul M. Davis & Associates on behalf of the Texas Nationalist Movement, a secessionist advocacy group, and Daniel Miller. The case is 1:22-cv-00572, Texas Nationalist Movement et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

December 05, 2022, 6:48 PM