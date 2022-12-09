New Suit

Haynes and Boone and the Sheena Law Firm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a Chubb company, and 2623/623 at Lloyd's. The case was brought on behalf of Texas Medical Technology, which challenges denial of coverage for purchasing defective fabric intended to manufacture surgical gowns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04254, Texas Medical Technology Inc. v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company, A Chubb Company et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 12:52 PM