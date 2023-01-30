New Suit

Sidley Austin filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court challenging the U.S. federal government over a July ruling concerning the No Surprises Act, which regulates aspects of medical billing. The suit, brought on behalf of the Texas Medical Association and other plaintiffs, asserts that the ruling allows arbitrators to reduce payment amounts calculated by insurers. The case is 6:23-cv-00059, Texas Medical Association et al v. United States Department of Health and Human Services et al.

Health Care

January 30, 2023, 4:21 PM