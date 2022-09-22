New Suit

The Texas Medical Association and Tyler Regional Hospital sued the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury on Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit arises under the 'No Surprises Act,' a new federal law aimed at lowering health care costs by requiring out-of-network providers to negotiate reimbursement amounts with insurers and submit any disputes to arbitration. The plaintiff health care providers argue that a new federal rule gives an unfair advantage to insurers in the arbitration process. The lawsuit was brought by Sidley Austin. The case is 6:22-cv-00372, Texas Medical Association et al. v. United States Department of Health and Human Services et al.

Health Care

September 22, 2022, 4:36 PM