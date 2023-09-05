Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Georgia Public Offici...

News From Law.com

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to threatening Georgia officials following the 2020 election, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. Chad Stark, 55, of Leander, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of communicating interstate threats after he was accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened in federal court documents.

Georgia

September 05, 2023, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /