Texas Long-Arm Jurisdiction Denied in $70M Pakistani Energy ...

A consortium of Texas energy sector companies do not have jurisdiction over a Pakistani corporation, a Houston appeals court said in its reversal of a Harris County trial court order. The plaintiffs alleged the foreign corporation was unjustly enriched by $16 million worth of manufacturing work done in Texas and at least five other states within the United States, but the First District Court of Appeals found the defendant had insufficient minimum contacts with Texas to exercise jurisdiction.

Energy

January 26, 2023, 3:15 PM