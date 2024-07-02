Texas Litigation Firm Thompson Coe Launches NYC, Honolulu Of...

News From Law.com

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, a litigation firm founded in Dallas, has opened offices in New York City and Honolulu staffed by a total of five lateral hires the firm knows from previously working together on lawsuits. The 253-lawyer firm, which has focused its practice in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest with offices in Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, and St. Paul, Minnesota, now expands afar to the East Coast and Hawaii with the two new offices. The New York and Honolulu offices opened on Monday.

July 02, 2024, 5:14 PM