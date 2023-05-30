Texas Legislative Reforms Would Make Associate Judges State ...

News From Law.com

Several bills approved by the Texas Legislative provide reforms in guardianship proceedings and one in particular reclassifies associate judges of guardianship courts as state employees. In the 2021 legislature, a system of regional specialized guardianship courts was established. The system, similar to child protection courts, was provided court staff and the presiding judges were associate judges under the jurisdiction of constitutional county commissioners courts. Committee Substitute House Bill 4128 changes these guardianship courts by reclassifying the associate judges and their staff from county to state employees and providing additional duties for the judges, as well as court coordinators court investigators.

Government

May 30, 2023, 2:43 PM

nature of claim: /