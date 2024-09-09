Texas Law Firms Trim Scope of Wages Collective Action | Law....

News From Law.com

Two Texas law firms representing a national Texas-based building contractor obtained a reversal on appeal that curtails the scope of an immigrant overtime wages collective action. Wright Close & Barger and Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr represented Signet Builders Inc. on the appeal and at the trial court, respectively. According to a 2-1 split opinion in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, Signet hired immigrants with H-2A visas for agricultural work.

September 09, 2024, 4:57 PM