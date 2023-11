News From Law.com

Homegrown Texas firms are having a strong year through the first nine months, boosted by well–below– average increases in expenses and a relatively higher increase in demand when compared with the U.S. industry, the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group finds in its nine-month report.In a "very strong" Texas market, the homegrown firms are "doing well holding their own," said Owen Burman, a senior consultant with the group.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 21, 2023, 12:36 PM

nature of claim: /