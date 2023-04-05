Texas Is Next to Last: This State Has a Problem Attracting T...

News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht delivered a State of Judiciary address that drew lessons from the pandemic, criticized the measly salary compensation for judges, and expressed alarm over political pressures. Hecht also endorsed several judicial reform bills in the legislature, including bills for improved case level data collection, permanent funding for specialty courts, new diversion and early intervention programs funding for juveniles, bail reform, and creation of a criminal offense for leaking draft opinions and work product.

April 05, 2023, 8:46 PM

