New Suit

Meagher & Geer filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Texas Insurance Co. The suit, which names Athena Logistic Solutions LLC, the Texas Department of Transportation and other claimants, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of insurance funds arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00038, Texas Insurance Company v. Athena Logistic Solutions LLC et al.

Insurance

January 19, 2023, 7:48 PM