One of the oldest insurance agencies in Texas has been named in a federal lawsuit brought by an AIG company, alleging that the agency was part of an elaborate fraud scheme involving forged signatures and fake policies for thousands of apartment residents in the state. The agency, Sanford & Tatum Insurance Agency, filed a crossclaim in Kentucky claiming that they were also victims of the scheme.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 11:44 AM