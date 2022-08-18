News From Law.com

Texas Firms Outperformed National Industry Average During Fi...

The first half of the year has been challenging for the U.S. legal industry, as revenue growth slowed and expense growth accelerated, according to a midyear Citi report, but homegrown Texas firms fared better than the industry."The Texas firms seemed to have figured out that when the top-line growth environment isn't cooperating, there are other things that they can execute — prompt collections, getting billing rates increases through, managing head count," said Michael McKenney, a senior client advisor in Citi Private Bank's Law Firm Group.

Legal Services

August 18, 2022, 3:20 PM