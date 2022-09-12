Texas Firms Add to Energy Teams in New York with Nixon Peabo...

News From Law.com

Baker Botts and Locke Lord, firms founded in energy-centric Texas, are expanding their energy teams in New York with Big Law lateral hires, as firms continue to build teams of lawyers working in the energy transition sector. Baker Botts hired Ellen Friedman, who was co-head of the energy and infrastructure projects team at Nixon Peabody, as a global projects partner in New York. Dorsey & Whitney partner Jeffrey Escobar joined Locke Lord as a partner in the real estate and finance practice group and renewable energy section.

Energy

September 12, 2022, 5:51 PM