Texas Federal Court OKs Seizure of Russian Oil Companys Boei...

News From Law.com

A U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Texas allowed the seizure in absentia of a Boeing 737-7EM jet owned by a Russian multinational oil and gas corporation, finding probably cause based on federal law violations. Court documents showed that Moscow-based PJSC Lukoil owns the aircraft, and that it flew into and out of Russia in violation of the sanctions. The Boeing is believed to be in Russia and worth approximately $45 million. Since September 2014, LUKOIL has been subject to sectoral sanctions imposed by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Aerospace & Defense

September 01, 2022, 3:45 PM