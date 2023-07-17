Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Monday removed lawsuit alleging property damage against Rheem Manufacturing Co. and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The suit, concerning claims of water damage from a defective water heater, was filed by DeShazo & Nesbitt on behalf of Texas Farmers Insurance as subrogee of Vojteck and Eva Ackerman. The case is 1:23-cv-00808, Texas Farmers Insurance Company a/s/o Vojteck and Eva Ackerman v. Rheem Manufacturing Company aka Rheem Sales Company, Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 17, 2023, 8:04 PM