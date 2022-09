News From Law.com

General counsel in the energy sector continue to hold more spots on the list of highest paid GCs in Texas than any other industry—they accounted for nearly half of this year's Top 20 earners. But Dallas-based AT&T legal chief David McAtee was, once again, the exception to the energy rule. He managed to hang on to the Lone Star State's No. 1 position from last year by raking in nearly $4.2 million in total cash compensation in 2021.

Energy

September 06, 2022, 2:24 PM