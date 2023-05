New Suit - Contract

Jones Walker filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Texas Eastern Transmission LP, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Spectra Energy Partners. The suit accuses L.L. Golson LLC of erecting a large earthen berm over the plaintiff's right-of-way easement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00589, Texas Eastern Transmission L P v. L.L. Golson, L.L.C.

Energy

May 04, 2023, 7:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Texas Eastern Transmission L P

Plaintiffs

Jones Walker

defendants

L.L. Golson, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract