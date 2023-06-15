Texas Defense Lawyer Raises Public Patents in California Pen...

News From Law.com

The jury in a penile implant trade secrets trial taking place in a California federal court is expected to decide the fate of a Houston urologist and his associated companies. Testimony began June 7 in a Los Angeles district court, Central District of California, where a Beverly Hill urologist, Dr. James Elist and his associated companies seek an injunction barring the defendants' disclosure or use of proprietary information, commerce involving a competing product, compensatory and punitive damages, legal costs and attorney fees. Houston urologist Robert Cornell, the product company Augmenta LLC and two groups of investors are the defendants.

