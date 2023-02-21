News From Law.com

Texas Court Hears Jurisdiction Fight in Volkswagen Emissions...

Council for Volkswagen AG, the German parent company to its American distributor, argued against allowing Texas jurisdiction in the years-long emissions scandal litigation. Arguing Tuesday for Volkswagen Germany was Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell, who insisted the lower court of appeals majority opinion was correct to distinguish Volkswagen America, the U.S. distributor, as the correct and only defendant. There is separate ongoing litigation through a multidistrict consolidation of Texas-based plaintiffs, including the state of Texas, against Volkswagen America.

Automotive

February 21, 2023, 3:37 PM