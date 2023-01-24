Texas Court Divided Over Question of Director Liability Unde...

News From Law.com

A Houston appellate panel could not agree on Delaware case law as it is applied to a limited liability corporation co-founder who accused his partner of self-dealing. The majority affirmed a trial court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit in a case where two venture capitalists who invested in an energy-sector startup had a falling-out when one allegedly made decisions with third-party defendants that left the other having to walk away from a "worthless" company. The Fourteenth District Court of Appeals three-justice panel split 2-1 over how to read Delaware law on corporate governance since that was the state where the company was formed.

Energy

January 24, 2023, 11:13 AM