Texas Catching the Eye of More Big U.K. Firms | Law.com Rada...

Clyde & Co. and Ashurst recently opened small offices in Texas, and Allen & Overy may be taking the next step, because it already has a number of lawyers who may be working in the state without a brick-and-mortar office.The U.K. firms are likely lured into Texas by the same factors as out-of-state U.S. firms that have put down roots in the Lone Star state in recent decades, such as work for existing clients, and the opportunity to hire skilled lawyers or take advantage of Texas' strong economy.

May 03, 2023, 2:10 PM

