Texas Bar Disbars 1 of 7 Attorneys Cited for Discipline | La...

News From Law.com

The State Bar of Texas named seven attorneys for punishment on its latest disciplinary report and gave notice of two petitions for reinstatement. Blake Daniel Allred of Bayou Vista was twice disbarred on June 14. The first cause of disbarment concerned a finding by the District 4 Grievance Committee that Allred neglected a legal matter, frequently failed to carry out completely his obligations, and failed to keep his client reasonably informed on a case status. He also did not promptly render a full accounting of paid fees or refund unearned fees.

Texas

October 03, 2022, 4:31 PM