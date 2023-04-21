Texas Associate Hiring is Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Recr...

News From Law.com

Despite a growing number of firms laying off associates or deferring start dates, the Texas associate hiring market continues to roll along, a Texas recruiter who focuses on associate placements said in a market assessment video."There are firms hiring in Texas. While you are seeing the headlines that aren't good out in California…we are not seeing he same panic here in Texas," Anne Heaviside, a principal at Key Choice Recruiting, said on the video available on her LinkedIn account.

April 21, 2023, 4:27 PM

