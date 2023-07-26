Texas, Arkansas, FTC Get $10.8M in Ponzi Scheme Judgment | L...

News From Law.com

The Texas Office of the Attorney General announced a $10.76 million final judgment and permanent injunction against BINT Operations LLC and its owners for the perpetration of an illegal pyramid scheme. BINT, which stands for "Blessings in No Time," is owned by LaShonda Moore and Marlon Moore of Frisco. By deceptively marketing itself as a faith-based, wealth-building organization, Blessings in No Time scammed consumers out of tens of millions of dollars, according to the office's statement.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 26, 2023, 3:30 PM

