Texas Appeals Court Revives Pandemic Price-Gouging Lawsuit A...

A state appeals court has reversed the dismissal of a pandemic-related price-gouging lawsuit brought against the nation's largest egg producer by the Texas state government. The appellate judges found a key issue. which was raised as a challenge to the state's action, would make the eggs litigation a case of first impression. But the evidence provided at this stage was so lacking that the appellate court could not provide a full analysis. The case was remanded to a Harris County district court.

Agriculture

August 19, 2022, 2:48 PM