Texas and Volkswagen Reach $85M Settlement Over Illegal Emis...

The Texas Office of Attorney General announced Thursday an agreement in principle to a settlement with Volkswagen Group and Audi to resolve litigation of the manufacturers' alleged use of illegal emission-evading technology. The settlement stipulates that the German companies pay a civil penalty of $85 million. On May 12, the parties in "Volkswagen Group of America v. Texas and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality" gave notice to the Third District Court of Appeals in Austin of their joint motion to abate the appeal, pending documentation of a proposed settlement.

May 25, 2023

