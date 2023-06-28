Texas Am Law 200 Firms Posted Largely Positive Financials in...

News From Law.com

The nine homegrown Texas firms on the 2023 Am Law 200 posted largely strong financials in 2022, even coming off the legal industry's extraordinary 2021, and despite the impact of sluggish demand in some transactional practices in 2022.Eight of the nine firms brought in more revenue in 2022 than the prior year, eight of the nine posted a higher revenue per lawyer (RPL), and seven of the nine improved profits per equity partner (PEP). The overall results track the industry trend of rising revenue, but lagging profits increase.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 28, 2023, 10:01 AM

nature of claim: /