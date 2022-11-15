Texas AG Ken Paxton Will Avoid Deposition in Travel Ban Abor...

News From Law.com

Citing abuse of discretion by a federal judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion to quash a deposition in a case brought by pro-abortion organizations. The plaintiffs filed suit against Paxton and state district attorneys out of fear that Texas intended to enforce its abortion laws by penalizing their out-of-state actions. The abortion groups specifically cited public comments by Paxton to prosecute them for aiding women seeking abortions by assisting them with travel and scheduling for out-of-state abortion procedures.

November 15, 2022, 2:13 PM