Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Perrigo LLC to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for fexofenadine, was filed by Stevens & Lee on behalf of Teva Pharmaceuticals. The case is 1:23-cv-01825, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Perrigo LLC.